Screven County hospital celebrates 70th anniversary

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One South Georgia hospital celebrated an anniversary Thursday. They’ve served generations in their community.

Screven County’s hospital may have changed since it opened seven decades ago. But staff here now say it’s still about serving patients and serving the community.

A modest yard sign outside revealed a major milestone inside. Community leaders opened the hospital 70 years ago Thursday.

Connie Wammock came back home fresh out of nursing school to start here 46 years ago.

“I’d go in a room to start an I-V and some of the older patients would say “can you go get one of those white-haired nurses to do this? I think you’re just a candy-striper,” Wammock said.

She’s one of several staff members who’ve been here 25,35, 40 years or more.

CEO Lagina Evans was born here back when they had a maternity ward. She says the hospital may not have grown in size, but it continues to offer an emergency room, surgery, and other services the community needs.

“I want our young generations in this county to feel safe here and feel like they can use this facility,” Evans said.

They’re now part of the Optim Medical Center network. As they and other hospitals - large or small - deal with the pandemic, Evans feels the hospital is geared to serve the community and have a vested interest in everyone’s wellbeing.

