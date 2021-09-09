Bond denied for suspect accused of hitting, killing pedestrian during high-speed chase
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A judge has denied bond for a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian during a high-speed police chase.
Kenneth Ray Wright, 37, is being held in the Chatham County Jail for numerous charges. He’s charged in connection to the June 16 death of 56-year-old Stephen Milton.
Milton was hit and killed in Savannah while walking across Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard at 37th Street.
At the time, Georgia State Patrol was actively involved in a police chase with Wright who fled during a traffic stop.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Wright on Friday in Dougherty County, Georgia.
His next court appearance is set for Oct. 25.
