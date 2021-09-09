TRACKING MINDY | Soaker of a morning, much better weather this afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mindy is weakening from a minimal Tropical Storm to a Tropical Depression just south of our area this morning; spreading widespread steady rain throughout the entire area through the morning commute.

A few downpours embedded within the rain may produce street flooding, gusty winds and an isolated tornado. The risk of severe weather is quite low, but not zero this morning. Keep severe weather alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App through noon, or so.

The weather improves from northwest, to southeast, late this morning and afternoon.

Sunshine returns this afternoon with temperatures rebounding back into the mid and upper 80s. Some may hit 90. A few showers and storms may bubble up in the heat, but rain coverage will be spotty later today.

Gorgeous weather filters in Friday and this weekend. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-60s inland, mid and upper 60s around Savannah and lower 70s, or so, on the islands. Afternoon will be warm with temperatures in the 80s to near 90.

Lower humidity, sunshine and a mostly dry forecast rule the weekend weather pattern.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.