Two veterans reflect on how 9/11 inspired them to serve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The horrific scenes out of New York and Washington shocked everyone on September 11, 2001.

Many young people watched - and decided they wanted to do something about it. WTOC talked to two retired service members who say 9/11 motivated them, to serve their country.

“I was actually in college when 9/11 hit,” said Jennifer Fortenberry.

Jennifer Fortenberry is a former Blackhawk helicopter pilot. She did two tours in Afghanistan, and one in Iraq. She says 9/11 drove her to serve.

“We all literally saw our country under attack, on our own soil.”

Fortenberry was already enrolled in ROTC training at the University of South Florida. She says she’ll never forget a speech her Colonial gave that day, after the attacks.

“He had us all standing there in formation, and he was pacing back-and-forth, looking every single one of us in the eye. And he said, ‘every single one of you need to think long and hard about what you’re doing here. Because every single one of you is going to war.”

“Everybody stepped up to the plate and answered the call.”

“It just felt surreal. I couldn’t take it in,” said Sean Hamilton.

Sean Hamilton is one of thousands who committed to serve in the military after 9/11. He says he was just 16 at the time.

“You turn the T.V. on and saw that. I talked to a recruiter within a week. I was 16 and said, ‘I want to do this path,’” said Hamilton.

Hamilton served from 2005-2010 - including two tours in Iraq. He says, as a veteran - recent events in Afghanistan, have been hard to watch.

“It’s heartbreaking to see how many lives are being torn up in Afghanistan... it’s hard to watch,” said Hamilton.

Fortenberry agrees, but is among many veterans who say, it doesn’t change anything. She says the sacrifices made by so many - were well worth it.

“Our service wasn’t in vain. We have kept America and the rest of the world safe from another 9/11 attack,” said Fortenberry.

