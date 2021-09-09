Tybee City Council to vote on short-term rentals, golf cart ordinance

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island City Council will be voting on three ordinances Thursday night. These include changes to the alcohol license fees, golf cart inspections and STVRs.

These three ordinances are in their second reading. This means they will officially go into effect if council votes for them to pass.

The big talker out of the three is the new fee structure for short term vacation rentals. Previously, owners had to pay a $100 renewal fee every year with no additional charges. City Manager Shawn Gillen says Thursday’s vote would make it a $200 base fee for renewals plus other fees based on the number of people staying there.

Gillen says this is because when there’s more people who stay overnight there’s more need for police, code enforcement and fire services.

“So, it’s a three tiered structure. People who have STVRs that on their application put 1-5 occupancy will pay $10 per person on top of a $200 base rate. The 6-10 occupancy level, they’ll pay $15 per person and over ten it’ll be $20 per person. The bigger your STVR the more you’ll pay,” Gillen said.

Council will also be voting on a golf cart ordinance that will require inspections on them within 48 hours of coming on the island instead of within 10 days and a vote on fees for alcohol licenses.

