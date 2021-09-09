Sky Cams
Tybee Island officers taking Ida donations to Louisiana

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is lending a helping hand to those in Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

On Friday, some members of the police department will set out for Lafourche Parish to drop off three truckloads of donations.

As soon as Ida made landfall, Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen said he was bombarded with emails and calls from city members and the community Asking to help. So, the Tybee Island Police Department took up the initiative and reached out to businesses and community members for donations.

Gillen said places like Ace Hardware, Lowe’s and Chu’s Convenience Mart, on Tybee, as well as many individuals have donated pallets of water, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.

If you’re looking to make some last minute donations, the department is asking for things like medical supplies and canned goods. There are some specific items they need including damp rid and disinfectants to help with water cleanup.

Gillen said Tybee has been helped before after hurricanes, so they try to help others when they can.

“It feels good, but we wish we could do more. We know what it’s like to be in the middle of what they’re in. We’ve been through it with Matthew and Irma and so we always appreciate any little thing that came in,” Gillen said.

The trucks are leaving from Friday at 1 p.m. If you want to donate you can bring items to city hall or to the police station Thursday night before closing or early Friday morning.

