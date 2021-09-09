Sky Cams
Whale Branch Middle School moving to virtual learning with over 50% of student body in quarantine

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Whale Branch Middle School is moving to virtual learning with over 50 percent of the student body in quarantine.

According to the Beaufort County School District, Whale Branch Middle will move to virtual learning starting Friday, Sept. 10 and will remain all virtual for one week. Face-to-face instruction will resume on Monday, Sept. 20.

The school district states just over fifty percent of the student body is in quarantine as a result of being deemed a close-contact of someone with COVID-19.

“The decision to transition an entire school to virtual learning, even temporarily, is not made lightly,” said Superintendent Frank Rodriguez in a prepared statement.

Virtual instruction will be provided following the normal school day schedule. Teachers will Zoom live instruction to students during their regularly scheduled class time.

Any WBMS student in need of a hot-spot device to assist with internet connectivity can obtain one from the school’s front office.

Student meals will continue to be provided during this timeframe. WBMS will be sharing information about meal pick-up times with their families.

