200 Club Golf Tournament honors first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several area law enforcement and emergency agencies were called to Hutchinson Island this morning. It was not work related. In fact, it was so that the community could say thank you at the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s annual Heroes Golf Tournament.

More than 120 players tee’d it up at the Club at Savannah Harbor on Wednesday. The event has become one of the 200 Club’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

But the spirit of the event is equally important - as first responders from across 20 counties served were honored at an opening ceremony.

The money raised will help the 200 Club continue to financially support the families of first responders killed in the line of duty while serving their community.

“This is really a celebration of their sacrifice and their families’ sacrifice. we can never leave out the families. And it’s an opportunity to pay tribute to the 27 line of duty deaths that we have responded to over the past years with over $3.5 million given to those families. Awareness about what we do and why we do it is extremely important but sure, the dollars absolutely count. Because it’s about a $250,000 commitment every time we respond to a family and we have to be prepared for the future,” said Mark Dana with the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

The 200 Club has been holding its golf tournament for more than a decade. They play it the week of September 11 every year to tie in with the way that date has become a time to honor first responders everywhere.

