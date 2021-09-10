Sky Cams
Be mindful of what you share on social media in your back-to-school photos

The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your child.(McHenry County Sheriff's Office // Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - If you’re on social media, chances are you’ve seen back-to-school photos posted with children holding signs documenting their grade level and school.

The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your child.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois, posted an example on Facebook to show you what information predators or scammers could use to endanger your child, family or finances.

“No matter your privacy settings or friends list, its best to keep personal information on the internet to the bare minimum,” the post warns.

The sheriff’s office advised to not share:

  • School name
  • Age
  • Teacher’s name and grade
  • Identifying features (height, weight, etc.)
  • Overly personal information (think in terms of items related to passwords or security question answers)

THINK BEFORE YOU SHARE: Back to School Photos Back to school photos are filling social media feeds everywhere, often...

Posted by McHenry County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

