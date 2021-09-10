Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice

Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of...
Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Last Duel' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.(Source: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck’s “The Last Duel” at the Venice International Film Festival.

She was dripping in Cartier diamonds in a white mermaid body-hugging gown with plunging neckline and high side slit by Georges Hobeika. He was dapper in a black tuxedo. There were plenty of kisses and hugs for the cameras after a summer of love for the two, who rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004.

They were spotted out and about in Venice before their formal coming out. At the premiere, Affleck waved to the crowd as he helped Lopez out of a black car and onto the red carpet.

For weeks the two haven’t been shy about PDA after coming back together not long after Lopez’s coming apart with Alex Rodriguez.

Throughout the summer, they were photographed on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, cuddling on a walk in the Hamptons and nuzzling over sushi in Malibu.

Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel” also reunites Affleck and Matt Damon, with some Adam Driver thrown in.

___

Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.
GBI investigating Ludowici tow truck company
Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Julius Hall
Port Wentworth mayoral candidate disqualified from running for office
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Checking ‘no’ box for visible injury was a mistake on Murdaugh incident report, according to sheriff

Latest News

Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key...
Measles cases halt Afghan evacuee flights from two key bases
FILE - Angela Wagner sits next to her lawyers in the Pike County Common Pleas Court for her...
Woman admits role in death of 8 members of a family
What do you remember about 9/11?
What do you remember about 9/11?
Statesboro first responders, community remembering lives lost on 9/11
Statesboro first responders, community remembering lives lost on 9/11
Tybee experiencing flooding on beach, expect to fly red flags this weekend
Tybee experiencing flooding on beach, expect to fly red flags this weekend