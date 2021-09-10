Sky Cams
Clinton Young announces for Ga. District 165 seat

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re hearing from another candidate who has qualified to run for the Georgia House of Representatives District 165 seat.

Savannah-native Clinton Young officially announced Friday he is running to fill the remaining term of the late State Representative Mickey Stephens.

The district spans from the Savannah River all the way down to Vernonburg, and includes Thunderbolt, portions of Savannah’s Historic District and east side.

Young says one of the reasons he decided to run is to help eliminate crime within the district.

“I’ve lived in that district just about all my life. I’ve seen the goods and the bads of the district. Crime reduction is what we need,” Young said.

Two other candidates qualified for the seat - former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson and former Chatham County Board of Elections Member Antwan Lang.

Lang resigned from the board to run for the office. A special election for the race will be held November 2.

