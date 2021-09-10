Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 9-10-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will continue to push south of the area today. The cold front will stall across central Florida through Sunday as waves of energy move along it. Some showers are possible as far north as Brunswick. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature this weekend into Wednesday keeping our rain chances low. Our next rain chance returns by Wednesday with moisture moving in from the west.

Today will be partly cloudy, highs 83-88.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 63-72.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Larry is moving to the NNE in the Atlantic Ocean about 600 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Larry is a cat 1 hurricane and is forecast to remain a hurricane through Friday. Larry will weaken a little tonight as it gets close to Newfoundland. Larry will become an extra-tropical system Saturday as it heads towards Greenland late Saturday. A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa tonight. There is a 70% chance for tropical development as it moves to the west-northwest in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. A tropical wave near the coast of Honduras will move towards the southern Bay of Campeche Saturday. There is a 70% chance for tropical development as the area moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend. This will bring lots of rain to parts of Mexico and Texas.

Marine Forecast: Today: NE winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 4-5 ft. Tonight: E winds at 10 kt. Seas 3-4ft. Saturday: E winds at 10 kt. Seas 3-4 ft.

