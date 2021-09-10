Sky Cams
Effingham County leaders break ground on Effingham Parkway

A major milestone in a mobility and transportation project in Effingham County that’s been in...
A major milestone in a mobility and transportation project in Effingham County that’s been in the works for about a decade.(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A major milestone in a mobility and transportation project in Effingham County that’s been in the works for about a decade.

Friday, Effingham County leaders broke ground signaling the beginning of the construction of the Effingham Parkway. The Parkway will connect to Benton Boulevard in Chatham County, and eventually extend north to Blue Jay Road.

When completed, the Effingham Parkway will provide commuters going in and out of Effingham County with another route, something County leaders say will help reduce traffic issues.

“This is so instrumental, so monumental for our county to have another access in and out. With Jimmy DeLoach attaching to I-16, and this going down Benton Boulevard to 95, Jimmy DeLoach. It’s going to relieve a lot of our issues for our constituents,” said Wesley Corbitt, Effingham County Commission Chairman.

But it’s not only residents who will benefit, according to the region’s Georgia Department of Transportation representative, Ann Purcell.

“It’s benefiting our businesses, it’s benefiting our tourists, it’s benefiting families that want to come visit, and it certainly is a big benefit to the Georgia Ports with all the development that we see around in our community,” Purcell said.

The total length of the Effingham Parkway will be nearly six and a half miles, and is funded by a combination of TSPLOST, SPLOST and state funds.

Corbitt says he anticipates work will begin as early as next week, and the projects completion is expected to be around April of 2025.

