Effingham County set to break ground on new parkway project

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - If you often inch along in traffic on Highway 21 from Effingham County to Savannah, there is some good news on the way.

The groundbreaking for the brand-new Effingham Parkway is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 10. The new parkway will give commuters an alternate route from Springfield to Savannah and alleviate some of the traffic on Highway 21.

Effingham Parkway will be a two-lane roadway that stretches six miles, beginning at Highway 30 in Chatham County and ending at Blue Jay Road in Springfield. The project is being funded by TSPLOST, some money from SPLOST, and state funds as well.

Decades of planning and research went into this project since it is very unique to build a new road from scratch.

“Reaching out to the residents, reaching out to the state historic preservation office because this does go through some old historical plantations. Reaching out to the environmental folks because this does require wetlands and mitigation, so, there were a lot of parties involved here,” said Tim Callanan, Effingham County Manager.

The project is led by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Since this is a new road, there will not be many detours during construction except for one that will be set up near the end of construction.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. on Goshen Road in Rincon.

