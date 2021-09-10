Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Effingham County set to break ground on new parkway project

The new Effingham Parkway project is led by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is...
The new Effingham Parkway project is led by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is expected to be complete by April 2025.(Ga. DOT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - If you often inch along in traffic on Highway 21 from Effingham County to Savannah, there is some good news on the way.

The groundbreaking for the brand-new Effingham Parkway is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 10. The new parkway will give commuters an alternate route from Springfield to Savannah and alleviate some of the traffic on Highway 21.

Effingham Parkway will be a two-lane roadway that stretches six miles, beginning at Highway 30 in Chatham County and ending at Blue Jay Road in Springfield. The project is being funded by TSPLOST, some money from SPLOST, and state funds as well.

Decades of planning and research went into this project since it is very unique to build a new road from scratch.

“Reaching out to the residents, reaching out to the state historic preservation office because this does go through some old historical plantations. Reaching out to the environmental folks because this does require wetlands and mitigation, so, there were a lot of parties involved here,” said Tim Callanan, Effingham County Manager.

The project is led by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Since this is a new road, there will not be many detours during construction except for one that will be set up near the end of construction.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. on Goshen Road in Rincon.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Checking ‘no’ box for visible injury was a mistake on Murdaugh incident report, according to sheriff
Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.
GBI investigating Ludowici tow truck company
Julius Hall
Port Wentworth mayoral candidate disqualified from running for office

Latest News

Rain from Mindy impacts Lowcountry roads
Early morning crash on I-95 causes second deadly accident
A trailer fire closed a portion of Hwy 80 in Effingham County Wednesday morning.
All of Hwy 80 in Effingham Co. back open after trailer fire
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Eastbound I-16 reopens after crash closes lanes Tuesday morning