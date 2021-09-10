Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Faculty push not moving Georgia colleges on masks, vaccines

The campus of Georgia Southern University.
The campus of Georgia Southern University.(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Faculty members continue to protest the refusal of Georgia’s public university system to mandate masks and vaccines. But leaders of the 26-university system are making clear those policies aren’t going to change.

Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney told regents Thursday that the system will follow the lead of Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican lawmakers who control funding.

Faculty groups at the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Georgia State University are calling for mask and vaccine mandates, as well as letting faculty shift some classes online.

Faculty are planning protests starting Monday and continuing each day next week on at least 15 of the system’s campuses.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
Play of the Week
Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.
GBI investigating Ludowici tow truck company
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Rep. Buddy Carter, Mayor Van Johnson share differing views on Pres. Biden’s new executive order
The new Effingham Parkway project is led by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is...
Effingham County breaks ground on new parkway project

Latest News

People gather around the reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial during a...
US marks 20 years since 9/11 with commemoration ceremonies and observances
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with...
Police investigates double shooting in Glynn Co.
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
Show our city love: Savannah Day this Sunday
Show our city love: Savannah Day this Sunday