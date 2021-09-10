Sky Cams
FRIDAY | Cooler start ahead of a beautiful weekend!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s inland, upper 60s and lower 70s around the Savannah Metro and mid to upper 70s along the immediate coastline early this morning.

It’s cooler than yesterday morning at the same time. Temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity is lower, so the air will feel drier.

All in all, a nice Friday is on tap and greater weather lingers into the weekend.

In fact, tomorrow morning could be as cool as last Saturday morning. Temperatures bottom-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s inland early Saturday, low to mid-60s around the Metro and lower 70s , or so, at the beach. The forecast feature warm weekend afternoon, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in many communities. But, the air remains dry so it won’t feel much hotter than what the thermometer says.

Mornings remain pleasantly cool into early next week.

Greater humidity and a chance of rain enters the picture heading into the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend,

Cutter

