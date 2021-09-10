Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Judge to hold hearing on releasing woman in Slender Man case

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.(Source: Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge is set to review a release plan for a Wisconsin woman who has spent four years in a mental health facility after she admitted to taking part in the 2014 stabbing of a Wisconsin classmate to please the fictional horror character Slender Man.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.

He gave state officials 60 days to draw up a release plan.

He has scheduled a hearing for Friday afternoon.

Weier and friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods in May 2014.

Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times as Weier encouraged her.

All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.
GBI investigating Ludowici tow truck company
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Julius Hall
Port Wentworth mayoral candidate disqualified from running for office
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Checking ‘no’ box for visible injury was a mistake on Murdaugh incident report, according to sheriff

Latest News

A WTOC update on the development of a site that will turn into an industrial park in Chatham...
Savannah City Council approves additional annexing for Rockingham Farms Industrial Park
In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the...
Medina Spirit trainer Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing
The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision
Activist with Rise and Resist follow Igor Fruman, as he arrives in Federal court in Manhattan...
Giuliani associate pleads guilty in campaign donation case