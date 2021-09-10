Nonprofit fishing charter commemorates 9/11 with trips for veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marks two decades since the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

Hundreds of thousands of troops have served overseas during the war in Afghanistan, one of those being former Army Ranger Captain Jimmy Lee Armel.

Armel uses skills he learned in the military to help fellow combat veterans treat their PTSD with fishing. (WTOC)

Armel served five tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq.

Upon returning to the United States, Armel created his own fishing charter.

This weekend, his nonprofit Knot Lucky Fishing, along with Starbrite, are taking Rangers from our local battalion inshore and offshore fishing.

The fishing trips not only commemorate the original withdrawal date from Afghanistan, but also give the Rangers a chance to relax and talk about recent events from overseas in a comfortable environment.

“That’s our big focus, to keep positivity going. To get these people out there. These gunfighters, these gold star families to one, let them know we care, and two, let them be out there where I call true freedom offshore. It is true freedom, there is nobody around. When you lose sight of land, it is all gone, at least for a little bit. It is a temporary fix, but it’s a fix,” said Captain Jimmy Lee Armel, Knot Lucky Fishing.

Knot Lucky Fishing also helps combat veterans transition to civilian life. If you would like to learn more about their nonprofit and how you can help, click here.

