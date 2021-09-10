Sky Cams
Rep. Buddy Carter, Mayor Van Johnson share differing views on Pres. Biden’s new executive order

By Bria Bolden
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and Mayor Van Johnson were both shocked to hear about President Biden’s new executive order.

Representative Carter sees this as a complete overreach of power from the president. Mayor Johnson, on the other hand, couldn’t be happier about this announcement today.

“This is not a president. This is a dictator,” said Rep. Carter.

Representative Buddy Carter says he and other state and local Republicans are very concerned about President Biden’s executive order.

So much, he fears the President’s executive order will discourage people from getting vaccinated.

“Those people who have not gotten vaccinated so far, a lot of them are just going to quit. A lot of them are going to work. We’re going to end up with a shortage of work or else as it is.”

Representative Carter also says he has been speaking with other local lawmakers and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Governor Kemp tweeted he’s going to take legal action against the administration. Across the river in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster with strong words for Biden Administration, vowing to fight the executive order as well.

On the other hand, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson applauds the Biden Administration for taking what he says was a necessary step.

“When you want to win, you go hard. So President Biden is going hard,” said Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Johnson added this is the help local leaders like him.. have been asking for.

“The fact is that we’re not winning fast enough, particularly here in the south, particularly here in Georgia where our state has not moved decisively enough to get people vaccinated. Well maybe the federal government can help us get to where we need to be. I want to get to the point to where COVID-19 is in our rearview mirror where we can open up our facilities and have events and Savannah can go back to being what Savannah is,” said Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Johnson is also encouraging local businesses with less than 100 employees to get vaccinated too. The city is still looking at putting together a vaccine incentive program to vaccinate city and county staff.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

