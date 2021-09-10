Richmond Hill church honors first responders in remembrance of 9/11

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill church is marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by honoring first responders.

First Baptist Church of Richmond Hill says every year for September 11, they remember the sacrifices of first responders by giving back to their own.

The church stopped by the Richmond Hill Police Department, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, all of the local city and county fire stations. Each first responder received a Thank You card and gift certificate to Smokin Pig barbeque restaurant in Richmond Hill.

“We always like to do this on 9/11 because on 9/11 so many first responders lost their lives and there are so many who still serve that are willing to put their lives on the line for us. So we appreciate their service to our community and this is just a small way we can thank them and let them know we’re here to serve them as well,” said Pastor Scott Baker.

The pastor says we should never forget the sacrifice of so many. He says he encourages everyone to do what they can to serve first responders and if you see one this weekend, just say “thank you”.

