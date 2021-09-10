Richmond Hill High School, SD Gunner Fund partner with Bryan Co. Fire for Hurricane Ida relief

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services has been leading local Hurricane Ida relief efforts. They started collecting supplies last week and the community has answered the call to help.

SD Gunner Fund President Britnee Kinard said she was visiting her sister in Baton Rouge when Hurricane Katrina hit and had a home in Claxton when Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016.

SD Gunner sent photos of Hurricane damage to Lafitte, Louisiana. They will head there with relief supplies Tuesday, Sept. 14. (WTOC)

“I understand the devastation that takes place there,” said Kinard. “I also personally lost my home in hurricane Matthew in 2016 so I know what these families are going through. I know what it feels like to feel like you’ve been left behind and there’s no help.”

These are photos sent by SD Gunner of the damage in Lafitte, Louisiana - where they will head next week. A Richmond Hill resident donated a semi-truck that he will drive with all the supplies. Kinard said SD Gunner did the same thing last year for those affected in Lake Charles, but their supplies filled a much smaller truck.

The students of Richmond Hill High School, along with SD Gunner helped fill the donated semi-truck Friday with supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“It feels really good that we’re able to help people that are in need and will be without power, without access to grocery stores and stuff,” said Richmond Hill High School Senior Class President Maggie Baker.

A Richmond Hill teacher said students were gathering supplies even over the holiday weekend.

“I honestly did not expect all of this,” said Richmond Hill High School Teacher Jennifer Lynch.

“The kids recognized the value of getting stuff to the victims or the people who are being displaced by this quickly, is really important,” said Richmond Hill High School Teacher Patty Urso.

Chief Freddy Howell said he is overwhelmed by all of the generosity.

“You know, there used to be the old movie ‘The Blob’ and it just kept growing. We had a blob in our training room and it just grew and grew,” he said.

The Chief said his heart is warmed by all the support.

“We’re on the anniversary of 9/11 and we still have hope we have a lot of good people in this world.”

If you want to contribute to Hurricane relief through SD Gunner, head to their Facebook Page and click “donate”. They are still looking for monetary donations to help cover the cost of fuel, transportation and other emergencies that might come up during the trip.

