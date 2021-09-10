Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SC reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, almost 100 deaths

As the state nears administering its 10 millionth COVID-19 test, the South Carolina Department...
As the state nears administering its 10 millionth COVID-19 test, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new data showing almost 4,000 new cases.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - As the state nears administering its 10 millionth COVID-19 test, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new data showing almost 4,000 new cases.

DHEC reported a total of 3,917 new cases and 99 deaths, Friday.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported were Wednesday’s totals.

Wednesday’s report listed 2,299 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,618 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

Greenville County had the most new cases with 404, while Lexington County had the second-highest at 342. Richland County reported 274.

Charleston County reported the fourth-highest total with 240 new cases. Elsewhere in the Lowcountry, Dorchester County reported 186, Berkeley County reported 137, Beaufort County listed 62, Georgetown County listed 60, Colleton County reported 12 and Williamsburg County listed nine.

The total deaths included 82 confirmed and 17 probable deaths.

Of the 99 deaths, 14 were reported in Lowcountry counties. Berkeley and Dorchester Counties each reported four confirmed deaths. Charleston County reported three confirmed deaths. Colleton County reported a single confirmed death while Beaufort County reported one confirmed and one probable death.

Charleston County listed three confirmed deaths and one probable death. Beaufort County listed two confirmed deaths and one probable. Berkeley listed two confirmed deaths.

The results came from 25,558 tests conducted with a positive rate 12.0%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 784,052 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 632,668 cases detected using PCR tests and 151,384 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 11,149 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,737 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,412 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9.9 million tests since the pandemic began.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.
GBI investigating Ludowici tow truck company
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Julius Hall
Port Wentworth mayoral candidate disqualified from running for office
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Checking ‘no’ box for visible injury was a mistake on Murdaugh incident report, according to sheriff

Latest News

A WTOC update on the development of a site that will turn into an industrial park in Chatham...
Savannah City Council approves additional annexing for Rockingham Farms Industrial Park
This is one of two boats Knot Lucky Fishing uses to take veterans out on the water.
Nonprofit fishing charter commemorates 9/11 with trips for veterans
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest daily death total since start of pandemic
The new Effingham Parkway project is led by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is...
Effingham County breaks ground on new parkway project