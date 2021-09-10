Sky Cams
SSU volleyball plays for fans for first time in over a year, opening with a win

Thursday night, the Savannah State volleyball team opened their 2021 season inside Tiger Arena, and for the first time since March 10th, 2020, Savannah State had fans in the stands.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night, the Savannah State volleyball team opened their 2021 season inside Tiger Arena, and for the first time since March 10th, 2020, Savannah State had fans in the stands.

The Tigers open the year with 3-0 win over Brewton-Parker (25-10, 25-23, 25-20) to start the season 1-0.

They said they appreciated having Tigers fans back in the crowd.

“It feels really good for the players, because they were like locked in a cage,” SSU Head Coach Roselidah Obunaga said with a laugh. “Now they’ve been let out. We’re not that free, we’re still taking precautions and looking forward to us having some more fans come and watch us and that way the game becomes a little more exciting, because they feed off the yelling and screaming of the fans so that helps boost their morale too.”

The players agreed.

“It meant a lot. It was really nice to see the really big crowd, just hear all the people and the energy, it just felt really good,” said SSU redshirt senior outside hitter, Imani Williamson.

The next big event for Savannah State: football has their home opener September 11 at 6:00 P.M. EST inside T.A. Wright Stadium, hosting Livingstone College.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

SSU VB FANS RETURN
Game of the Week: Metter at Country Day
This week’s Game of the Week comes from Metter at Country Day.
End Zone: High school football scores for Sept. 10