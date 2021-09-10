Sky Cams
Statesboro first responders, community remembering lives lost on 9/11

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities all across the nation found ways to remember the tragedy of September 11. In Statesboro, a large monument pays tribute to the fallen first responders.

835 miles separate the spot in Statesboro, Georgia from Ground Zero in New York. But those who share a bond with the lives lost there believed this community needed a way to remember their sacrifice.

Bird Hodges remembers September 11 vividly. He was at a mortuary conference in Brunswick when federal agents dashed from the hotel. People rushed to TVs to watch the Twin Towers erupting in flames.

“At that point, everybody realized it was some kind of attack on the country,” Hodges said.

The nation watched as fire crews rushed inside the buildings to try and save lives before they lost their own. Hodges says he felt that loss, as a former volunteer firefighter for 25 years.

“When you put on the gear and become a fireman, it’s a brotherhood whether you’re in Statesboro, Georgia or New York City.”

He and his employers, a funeral home company that owned this cemetery at the time, came up with a bronze and granite monument that remembers the lives taken that day. They dedicated it in 2002 and it’s become the spot for 9/11 memorials each year for local first responders.

“It’s a way to thank them for what they do every day. This monument is a token of our appreciation of what they do.”

Due to COVID, firefighters and police will gather Saturday, away from this site, to pause and remember.

