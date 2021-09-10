Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Timeline: Key dates in the Murdaugh family investigations

The relevant dates in the case go beyond what has happened in the past few months.
The relevant dates in the case go beyond what has happened in the past few months.(Provided)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The deaths of two members of a prominent South Carolina family have garnered national attention, but the many twists and turns in the investigation can be difficult to keep straight.

However, the relevant dates in the case go beyond what has happened in the past few months.

JULY 8, 2015

  • Stephen Smith, 19, was found dead on a Hampton County road
  • According to the report from SC Highway Patrol, the Murdaugh name was mentioned multiple times while they were investigating the death.
  • The investigation into his death was reopened due to evidence found during the Murdaugh murder investigation, according to SLED.

FEBRUARY 26, 2018

  • Gloria Satterfield died after a “trip and fall” accident in Hampton.
  • Alex Murdaugh paid $500,000 to her estate in a wrongful death settlement.

FEBRUARY 24, 2019

  • Boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
  • Paul Murdaugh was charged in the death but those charges were dropped after he died.

JUNE 7, 2021

JUNE 10, 2021

JUNE 21, 2021

  • SLED releases redacted report from the shooting of Paul and Maggie.

JUNE 22, 2021

  • 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone makes the first statement about the case,
  • SLED confirms they found something while investigating the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh that led them to reopen the Stephen Smith case.
RELATED STORY | Four weeks after Murdaugh killings, community waits for answers

AUGUST 11, 2021

SEPTEMBER 3, 2021

  • According to reports, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, the Murdaugh’s firm, says they forced Alex Murdaugh to resign for misappropriating funds.

SEPTEMBER 4, 2021

  • Alex Murdaugh calls 911 after being shot on the road in Varnville, South Carolina.
  • Officials say it was a “superficial wound” and Murdaugh’s lawyer says he was airlifted to Savannah, GA hospital.
  • Murdaugh’s lawyer says the shooting was not self-inflicted and there was an entry and exit wound.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2021

SEPTEMBER 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Checking ‘no’ box for visible injury was a mistake on Murdaugh incident report, according to sheriff
Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.
GBI investigating Ludowici tow truck company
Julius Hall
Port Wentworth mayoral candidate disqualified from running for office

Latest News

The new Effingham Parkway project is led by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is...
Effingham County set to break ground on new parkway project
Tybee city council votes on short-term rentals, golf cart ordinance, alcohol licenses
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Rep. Buddy Carter, Mayor Van Johnson share differing views on Pres. Biden’s new executive order
Club stirs up on-campus buzz at East Georgia College
Club stirs up on-campus buzz at East Georgia College