Tybee experiencing flooding on beach, expect to fly red flags this weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - With such great weather this weekend, the beach is top of mind for many.

Tybee Island leaders expect it to be busy, and the fire department wants to make sure people are careful out in the water. Hurricane Larry is far out to sea, but it’s created huge swells that have now reached Tybee beach.

The Tybee Island Fire Department says the storms and high tide created a wedge, it’s the only dry part on the beach. The water essentially crested over this wedge and flooded majority of the beach’s southside.

As people walked on the beach’s walk overs, they were immediately greeted by water.

A Tybee Island Fire lieutenant says Tropical Storm Mindy’s rain created a heavy surf and Hurricane Larry created ground swells reaching the beach.

All of this combined, plus 8 foot tides, eroded Tybee’s beach area, with the water almost reaching the sand dunes.

Lieutenant Chuck Woodcock says this is dangerous for swimmers, and that’s why Tybee is expected to fly red flags throughout the weekend. If you are going in the water, Lt. Woodcock asks you swim near a lifeguard stand, as these water conditions pose a risk of drowning.

“This high tide has created a wedge on the beach, so when the waves come in and hit that wedge, the water has to go somewhere. The water goes underneath the water on top and creates rip currents. So when that water comes up and somebody’s there, it’s going to pull you out toward the ocean, and then another wave is going to come and push you toward the beach. It’s going to be pulling you out the whole time, so you really need to be careful,” said Lt. Woodcock.

Just a reminder, now that summer has come and gone, Tybee lifeguards will only be in their stands Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

