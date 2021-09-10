What do you remember about 9/11?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday officially marks 20 years since the terror attacks on September 11.

Although it’s been two decades now the memories of that day still remain fresh in the minds of many.

In fact, for most it didn’t take a long to put themselves back in that exact moment.

“20 years ago, I was in Disney World with my daughter,” said Rick Corchma.

“I was actually in Nashville,” adds Missy Toms.

“I was getting ready, in my room, for school that morning,” Erica Prager told us.

“I was actually aerating a lawn in Bay Village,” says Mike Babet.

All these people separated by hundreds of miles that day, but emotionally right beside each other

“I felt like the world was coming to an end that day,” said Bert Weiss.

“I’m like, ‘what is going on?’ It was just such a blur,” Toms said.

“I remember experiencing some type of terror,” added Corchma.

While some, like syndicated radio host Weiss delivered the news, “I just remember being on the air all day until about 10 o’clock that night just kind of detailing for my listeners what was going on.”

Others, like Missy Toms, were just desperate for any news from their loved ones.

“My brother at the time was working in the Pentagon and I tried to get ahold of him, and I couldn’t get ahold of him. He was in the section where the plane hit, the wing had gone right underneath his office.”

Her brother making it out alive, and so too did countless others thanks to the passengers who fought back on Flight 93.

A flight Babet saw for himself.

“We saw a plane really low in the sky and it did a complete U-turn and it ended up being the plane that crashed in the field that never made its destination because the passengers took over the cockpit.”

A day we never forget, perhaps not just because of the pain, “I remember when I was pregnant, I didn’t want to have my baby on that day because of how horrible it was,” said Prager.

But because we learned pain isn’t what defines us.

“I went into labor that morning, September 11, and I was actually happy. Not that we should forget what happened that day, we never should, but I wanted to bring something happy to that day,” Prager said.

So, never forget, because it’s out of that pain that we gave birth to something even stronger, hope.

