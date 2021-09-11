Dry weather continues through the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the mid 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll see temperatures drop under 80 degrees after sunset with an onshore breeze. That translates to a nice evening to get outside or maybe even open the windows! Clouds dissipate overnight as quiet weather continues into Sunday

Sunday Tybee Tides: 0.7′ 6:47AM I 8.6′ 1:08PM I 1.3′ 7:36PM

If you’re up early, it will be comfortable as lows dip into the lower 60s well west of I-95. Savannah and the surrounding communities bottom out into the mid 60s at sunrise, but we’ll quickly warm back to the mid 80s by lunchtime. Highs reach the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Dry weather continues as we start out the work week. Temperatures start out in the mid 60s Monday morning with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll see a slight chance for quick showers on Tuesday, ahead of a front moving in on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s front won’t cool us down, but it will act as a lifting mechanism that will increase our rain chances with afternoon showers and storms possible. The chance for scattered rain returns Thursday and Friday.

Tropical Update: We are watching a few areas of potential tropical development.

1. There is an area of low pressure moving toward the western Gulf of Mexico with a 90% chance of tropical development within the next 5 days. This system could bring heavy rain into coastal Texas and Louisiana into the middle of the work week.

2. We will be watching the area around the Bahamas for an area of low pressure to develop, with only a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

3. A Tropical Wave with an 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days is bringing heavy rain over the Cabo Verde Island. This system will continue moving west over the eastern Atlantic as we progress through the work week.

4. We are expecting an additional tropical wave to move off the west coast of Africa in a few days, this already has a 20% chance of tropical development as it moves west across the eastern Atlantic.

