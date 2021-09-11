Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Dry weather continues through the weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(First Alert Weather)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the mid 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll see temperatures drop under 80 degrees after sunset with an onshore breeze. That translates to a nice evening to get outside or maybe even open the windows! Clouds dissipate overnight as quiet weather continues into Sunday

Sunday Tybee Tides: 0.7′ 6:47AM I 8.6′ 1:08PM I 1.3′ 7:36PM

If you’re up early, it will be comfortable as lows dip into the lower 60s well west of I-95. Savannah and the surrounding communities bottom out into the mid 60s at sunrise, but we’ll quickly warm back to the mid 80s by lunchtime. Highs reach the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Dry weather continues as we start out the work week. Temperatures start out in the mid 60s Monday morning with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll see a slight chance for quick showers on Tuesday, ahead of a front moving in on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s front won’t cool us down, but it will act as a lifting mechanism that will increase our rain chances with afternoon showers and storms possible. The chance for scattered rain returns Thursday and Friday.

Tropical Update: We are watching a few areas of potential tropical development.

1. There is an area of low pressure moving toward the western Gulf of Mexico with a 90% chance of tropical development within the next 5 days. This system could bring heavy rain into coastal Texas and Louisiana into the middle of the work week.

2. We will be watching the area around the Bahamas for an area of low pressure to develop, with only a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

3. A Tropical Wave with an 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days is bringing heavy rain over the Cabo Verde Island. This system will continue moving west over the eastern Atlantic as we progress through the work week.

4. We are expecting an additional tropical wave to move off the west coast of Africa in a few days, this already has a 20% chance of tropical development as it moves west across the eastern Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
Play of the Week
Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.
GBI investigating Ludowici tow truck company
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Rep. Buddy Carter, Mayor Van Johnson share differing views on Pres. Biden’s new executive order
The new Effingham Parkway project is led by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is...
Effingham County breaks ground on new parkway project

Latest News

Cool morning and warm afternoons for the weekend
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
*
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 9-10-2021
*
FRIDAY | Cooler start ahead of a beautiful weekend!
Cold front squeezing out some late day showers after Mindy morning rain
Dave's 7pm Forecast