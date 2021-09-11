Local deli customer remembers volunteer who passed away from helping first responders on 9/11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Reflecting on the September 11 attacks are customers at Rocky’s New York Deli.

Most customers who spoke with WTOC are from New York. Some said it’s still too emotional to talk about, but a few still wanted to share what they remember about this day 20 years later.

“On days like this, I just get up and I say a prayer for who we lost,” said Former Long Island Resident Thomas Guillo.

Thomas Guillo was born and raised in Long Island. He’s a military veteran and said he was working for the Port Authority in Savannah when he heard the news.

“I ran, I jumped off the forklift and I ran into the office to see the TV. Sure enough I was watching the Twin Towers get hit at the time. Immediately, I had called my family up there to make sure everyone was out of Manhattan,” he said.

Chief Wayne Noha was a volunteer fire chief in Chatham County and said their K-9 Cadaver dogs were the first on the scene.

“One of the K-9′s or both of them are down now, but one of them was put down not long afterwards just because of the effects of Ground Zero. I believe the handler is now suffering from Stage 3 Cancer. You can’t put that into words and I believe if you ask any of us, any of them, they’d do it again,” said Noha, Chief of Engagement and Development at Chatham Emergency Services.

Guillo knew some people with the same story.

“I do have a friend of mine back up in New York...his brother had recently passed away from cancer from helping firefighters and other police officers that day. So still to this day, it still has a place in my heart.”

Noha said 20 years later he might process it differently, but he doesn’t know anyone who isn’t still affected by what happened.

“The images that we saw, again that I wish I could forget, the firemen running up and people running down... knowing they’re going to their death. People jumping out of sides of buildings, the terror, the fear in their eyes...you just can’t explain it and I wasn’t even there.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.