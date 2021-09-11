Sky Cams
Police investigates double shooting in Glynn Co.

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with gunshot wounds.
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with gunshot wounds.(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with gunshot wounds.

Police say they responded to a disturbance at Marsh Landing Apartments in Brunswick around 11:10 p.m. Friday.

Around that same time, officials say a victim arrived at Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus with a gunshot wound. The victim provided few details on the injury and was airlifted to another hospital.

A short time later, a second victim arrived at Southeast Georgia Health System with a gunshot wound. The second victim was also transported to another hospital for further treatment.

Police say an initial investigation revealed the shootings allegedly took place during a pre-arranged transaction to purchase shoes.

Both victims are being treated and said to be in critical condition.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to the Glynn County Police Department at 912.554.7557.

