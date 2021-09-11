Show our city love: Savannah Day this Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We hear it all the time, Savannah is one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Mayor Van Johnson wants us to recognize and celebrate the city on Sunday, September 12th. Why on 9/12? Because it’s our area code and it represents the Hostess City.

“We spend so much time really showing Savannah to the rest of the world. I think locally we have to recognize what a wonderful city that we live in and how it’s still getting better every day,” said Mayor Johnson.

The Mayor went on to say Savannah Day is a way to show your love for the city by exploring the area, visiting museums and supporting local businesses while social distancing and wearing a mask when you go inside public places.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.