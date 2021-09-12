Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

4-year-old shoots, kills self in accident after finding gun

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself Friday after finding a gun while visiting his grandmother.

The Telegraph reports that 4-year-old Kameron Ross of Warner Robins was killed in the accidental shooting in Macon, Ga. According to the coroner’s office, the boy was visiting his grandmother in Macon when the accident occurred.

The sheriff’s office stated that the boy found a firearm inside the apartment and accidentally shot himself. Investigators said they believe the gun was brought into the apartment by two teens.

The 4-year-old’s grandmother, Kawana Liggins, 50, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with...
Police investigates double shooting in Glynn Co.
The campus of Georgia Southern University.
Faculty push not moving Georgia colleges on masks, vaccines
With such great weather this weekend, the beach is top of mind for many.
Tybee experiencing flooding on beach, expect to fly red flags this weekend

Latest News

9/11 tribute at Rocky’s New York Deli in Savannah.
Savannah deli owner helped feed first responders on Ground Zero following 9/11 attacks
Savannah deli owner reflects on 9/11
Savannah deli owner reflects on 9/11
This is one of two boats Knot Lucky Fishing uses to take veterans out on the water.
Nonprofit fishing charter commemorates 9/11 with trips for veterans
Nonprofit fishing charter commemorates 9/11 with trips for veterans
Nonprofit fishing charter commemorates 9/11 with trips for veterans