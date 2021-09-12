Sky Cams
Dry start to the work week, wetter pattern ahead

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The weather is gorgeous today across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire!

There are some high clouds around, but we won’t see any rain today. There is a moderate risk for rip currents, so be careful if you plan on getting in the water this afternoon! Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s with a light onshore breeze. Temperatures drop back under 80 degrees after sunset under mostly clear skies. We’ll remain calm and mostly clear overnight with another comfortable morning on tap.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 7:43AM I 8.5′ 2:11PM I 1.6′ 8:40PM

Temperatures start out in the mid 60s for many of us away from the coast Monday morning. Roads will be dry, and the weather won’t be an issue during our morning commute. Clouds increase a bit in the afternoon, but we should remain rain-free. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday’s forecast is similar, but we add in a slight rain chance with a few quick showers possible.

Patchy fog is possible Wednesday and Thursday morning with morning lows returning to the lower 70s. Afternoon downpours are possible along with a few storms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll keep a low-end rain chance in the forecast for this upcoming weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical update:

1. Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico. Nicholas will bring tropical-storm conditions to south Texas beginning on Monday, moving up the Texas coast through the middle of the week. This will be a rainmaker for coastal Texas and Louisiana, with isolated amounts of 6 to 10 inches possible.

2. An area of low pressure is expected to form near the Bahamas by the middle of the work week with a 50% chance of tropical development over the next five days. A tropical depression could form a few hundred miles offshore of Georgia and South Carolina as this system moves north. This could increase our swells, rip currents and wave heights just a bit. We are not expecting rain from this system.

3. The next tropical wave is set to move off the west coast of Africa on Monday with a 60% chance of tropical development over the next five days. We’ll watch this system; it would still be about a week and a half before it even got close to the Lesser Antilles.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

