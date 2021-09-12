Police investigating shooting at Suburban Extended Stay on Abercorn St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at the the Suburban Extended Stay on Abercorn Street.

Police say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Officers found an adult male suffering from life threatening injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident further. Police say they have detained a person of interest in the area.

