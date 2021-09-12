Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah State football wins big in home opener

Savannah State reported 3,652 fans in the stands at T.A. Wright Stadium for their biggest sporting event since the pandemic began; the Tigers home opener against Livingstone College.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State reported 3,652 fans in the stands at T.A. Wright Stadium for their biggest sporting event since the pandemic began; the Tigers home opener against Livingstone College.

SSU notched a 50-6 win, to move to 1-1 on the year.

Quarterback JT Hartage threw for two touchdowns, and Enaj Carter caught two in the win.

“Would like to play cleaner, but we got the win. That was the biggest thing. Last week we didn’t play very well, and challenged the team- we had a good week of practice,” said Head Coach Shawn Quinn after the win. “We’ve had a lot of tough battles on and off the field and I thought they did a nice job this week of coming out and practicing. We’ve got bigger fish to fry, but I was glad to get the win, and a lot still to work on, obviously.”

The Tigers open SIAC play next week at home against Benedict College.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
Play of the Week
Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.
GBI investigating Ludowici tow truck company
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Rep. Buddy Carter, Mayor Van Johnson share differing views on Pres. Biden’s new executive order
The new Effingham Parkway project is led by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is...
Effingham County breaks ground on new parkway project

Latest News

Savannah State football wins big in home opener
Savannah State football wins big in home opener
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college...
Uiagalelei, No. 6 Clemson dominate FCS Bulldogs 49-3
“I’ve never been more proud of a football team than I have right there,” head coach Shane...
Gamecocks defeat ECU on game-winning field goal
NEW HAMPSTED VS BRUNSWICK
NEW HAMPSTED VS BRUNSWICK