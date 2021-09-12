Savannah State football wins big in home opener

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State reported 3,652 fans in the stands at T.A. Wright Stadium for their biggest sporting event since the pandemic began; the Tigers home opener against Livingstone College.

SSU notched a 50-6 win, to move to 1-1 on the year.

Quarterback JT Hartage threw for two touchdowns, and Enaj Carter caught two in the win.

“Would like to play cleaner, but we got the win. That was the biggest thing. Last week we didn’t play very well, and challenged the team- we had a good week of practice,” said Head Coach Shawn Quinn after the win. “We’ve had a lot of tough battles on and off the field and I thought they did a nice job this week of coming out and practicing. We’ve got bigger fish to fry, but I was glad to get the win, and a lot still to work on, obviously.”

The Tigers open SIAC play next week at home against Benedict College.

