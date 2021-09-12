Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SC House redistricting committee to crisscross state

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.(WCSC/WIS)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A special House committee working on drawing new districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census is crisscrossing South Carolina this week.

The House ad-hoc committee will hold four meetings, traveling from Rock Hill to Greenville to North Charleston and then to Bluffton. The committee has five Republicans and three Democrats.

The meeting in North Charleston takes place Wednesday from 6 - 8 p.m. in the council chambers of North Charleston City Hall.

The committee will meet again in Bluffton on Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m. in the Bluffton High School Auditorium.

Both the House committee and a similar Senate subcommittee which already held 10 hearings across the state will use the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Police lights
Police investigating shooting at Suburban Extended Stay on Abercorn St.
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
Murdaugh family
Why the Murdaughs are often referred to as a prominent South Carolina family

Latest News

Police lights
Police investigating shooting at Suburban Extended Stay on Abercorn St.
Hostess City celebrates first ever ‘Savannah Day’
Hostess City celebrates first ever ‘Savannah Day’
Hostess City celebrates first ever ‘Savannah Day’
Hostess City celebrates first ever ‘Savannah Day’
Police lights
4-year-old shoots, kills self in accident after finding gun