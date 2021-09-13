Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in unusual theft case

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Over the course of a few months, the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office says a man stole seemingly everything he could get his hands on - from Jet skis to golf carts.

On September 7, BCSO deputies arrested Corey Auger on Yacht Cove Drive. They say Auger had been on a stealing spree since June, taking vehicles like Bobcats, Kubodas, Jet skis and golf carts - amongst other things. That’s just one noteworthy aspect of this though.

“This particular series of thefts involved both northern Beaufort county and southern Beaufort county which makes it kind of unique,” said Major Bob Bromage.

And the final uncommon aspect of this, Auger was chased down by Shelter cove marina employees after trying to escape.

“We appreciate the involvement of these concerned citizens in bring Mr. Auger to justice and assisting but at the same time when you put somebody in a corner it can be a very dangerous situation so we don’t recommend it.”

More broadly, Major Bromage says the BCSO is encouraged by how much these two locals cared to help.

“We love when citizens get engaged in the safety of our community. They’re partners and without citizens we can’t do our job. We need information and we’re fortunate here in Beaufort County to get that kind of cooperation from our citizens.

Auger had been released for previous crimes and deputies say he ran away from them just a few days before being arrested. He’s now in the Beaufort County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.