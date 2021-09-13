Sky Cams
Congress holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Congress set aside politics to show unity at a remembrance ceremony marking 20 years since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and bipartisan members of the House and Senate were on hand for the ceremony on the east front center steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The event caps a weekend of solemn remembrances.

Saturday, on the anniversary of the terror attacks that killed 3,000, President Joe Biden visited the sites in New York, Pennsylvania and outside Washington where the four hijacked planes crashed.

Biden stood next to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at the National September 11 Memorial in Manhattan, at the former site of the World Trade Center, as the names of the dead were read aloud by their loved ones.

Former President George W. Bush, delivering the keynote address at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., decried the current acrimony in the nation and compared domestic terrorists to those who attacked on 9/11, the Associated Press reported.

“They are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them,” he said.

