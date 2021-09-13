Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 9-13-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather through Tuesday. We’ll see lots of sunshine with very low rain chances. Moisture will increase Wednesday into Friday. This will lead to a chance for mainly scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 80s with low in the low 70s. Low pressure will pass to our east Thursday into Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny, highs 84-90.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 65-74.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nicholas is located just off the Texas coast. Nicholas is forecast to continue to the north and make landfall north of Corpus Christi early Tuesday as a strong tropical storm. Nicholas will move very slowly to the northeast as it becomes extra tropical by Thursday over Louisiana. A tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa will continue generally to the west about 10-15 mph. There is an 80% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Low pressure is forecast to develop southeast of the Bahamas midweek as a tropical wave interacts with an upper level trough. There is a 50% chance for tropical development as it moves to the north-northwest in the western Atlantic.

Marine Forecast: Today: NE winds at 10-15 kt becoming 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: E winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Tuesday: E winds at 5 kt. Seas 2 ft.

