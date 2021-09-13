Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson announces state House run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are hearing from former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson for the first time since she filed to run for the Georgia House in District 165.

The election will fill the remaining term of the late State Representative Mickey Stephens. Jackson announced her candidacy Monday morning in Daffin Park alongside Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and other dignitaries.

Jackson spoke about priorities like education, voting rights, and equal rights for women and African Americans.

But with the clock ticking down on redistricting in the state, she says ensuring local stakeholders have a say in the process is vital.

“And it is just so important that we make sure that the 165th has it’s due when it comes to what is offering here in Savannah. They have not shown me the lines, but going off of the old lines, the district is very extensive, it goes all the way over to Hutchinson Island, so it will be a very diverse district, but there are areas that we must be concerned about,” Jackson said.

Jackson also says she wants more funding for educational programs like Parent University.

The 165th district spans from the Savannah River all the way down to Vernonburg, and includes Thunderbolt, portions of Savannah’s Historic District and east side.

Two more candidates have also filed to run for the seat. The newcomers are Sabrina E. Kent and Clinton Cowart. Kent is running as a Democrat; Cowart as a Libertarian.

No Republicans have declared at this time.

The election will be held on November 2. Monday, October 4 is the last day to register to vote in this election.

