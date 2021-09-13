Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson announces state House run

We are hearing from former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson for the first time since she filed to...
We are hearing from former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson for the first time since she filed to run for the Georgia House in District 165.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are hearing from former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson for the first time since she filed to run for the Georgia House in District 165.

The election will fill the remaining term of the late State Representative Mickey Stephens. Jackson announced her candidacy Monday morning in Daffin Park alongside Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and other dignitaries.

Jackson spoke about priorities like education, voting rights, and equal rights for women and African Americans.

But with the clock ticking down on redistricting in the state, she says ensuring local stakeholders have a say in the process is vital.

“And it is just so important that we make sure that the 165th has it’s due when it comes to what is offering here in Savannah. They have not shown me the lines, but going off of the old lines, the district is very extensive, it goes all the way over to Hutchinson Island, so it will be a very diverse district, but there are areas that we must be concerned about,” Jackson said.

Jackson also says she wants more funding for educational programs like Parent University.

The 165th district spans from the Savannah River all the way down to Vernonburg, and includes Thunderbolt, portions of Savannah’s Historic District and east side.

Two more candidates have also filed to run for the seat. The newcomers are Sabrina E. Kent and Clinton Cowart. Kent is running as a Democrat; Cowart as a Libertarian.

No Republicans have declared at this time.

The election will be held on November 2. Monday, October 4 is the last day to register to vote in this election.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Martez Pinkney
Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Suburban Extended Stay on Abercorn St.
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
Murdaugh family
Why the Murdaughs are often referred to as a prominent South Carolina family

Latest News

SLED opens investigation into allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh at Hampton law firm
Source: WTOC
SCAD students return to class
Savannah hospitals react to federal mandates on COVID-19 vaccine
Faculty at universities across Georgia rallied Monday to put pressure on state higher education...
Georgia Southern faculty rally for mandatory masks