Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia Southern football pre-Arkansas press conference

The Eagles travel to #20 Arkansas on Saturday
Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before the...
Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before the Eagles' game at #20 Arkansas.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After a rough 38-6 loss at Florida Atlantic Saturday, the road for Georgia Southern doesn’t get easier.

The Eagles travel to #20 Arkansas this weekend.

Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford, senior running back Amare Jones, and senior defensive back Justin Birdsong spoke with the media on Monday about the upcoming week.

CHAD LUNSFORD:

AMARE JONES:

JUSTIN BIRDSONG:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Martez Pinkney
Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Suburban Extended Stay on Abercorn St.
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
Murdaugh family
Why the Murdaughs are often referred to as a prominent South Carolina family

Latest News

Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before the...
Georgia Southern Chad Lunsford pre-Arkansas presser (Sept. 13, 2021)
Georgia Southern senior DB Justin Birdsong speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before the...
Georgia Southern Justin Birdsong pre-Arkansas presser (Sept. 13, 2021)
Georgia Southern senior running back Amare Jones speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before...
Georgia Southern Amare Jones pre-Arkansas presser (Sept. 13, 2021)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) leaps in the air against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Pitts, offense held in check in disappointing Falcons debut