Hilton Head experiencing historic travel season

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - With the summer tourist surge on Hilton Head unofficially ending last week, WTOC checked in with the local airport to see how the season went.

All summer around the island we’ve heard that this was one of the best summers ever. That didn’t change Monday as we talked to the director of the Hilton Head airport, who says they saw more travelers than in any tourist season before.

“During the summer months we were seeing anywhere between 49,000 and 55,000 people coming through this terminal each month, which is total that we saw back in 2017 for the entire year,” said Airport Director Jon Rembold.

A historically busy few months that Rembold taught them a few lessons, and gave management some things to work on.

“What we’re trying is just look to see for next year for the busy season, how can we move people through more smoothly, how can we give them more information when they travel? Just so they’re more at ease.”

He says at points this summer people had to wait outside in bad or extreme weather and he wants to fix that. Moving forward this year though, the travelers don’t stop with the end of the summer season.

“We’ll slow down for a few weeks, but we typically see a little bit of a bump in late September and October when those golfers come in, so we do anticipate seeing a little bit of a bump in those numbers, but that’ll be more within our wheelhouse to deal with.”

Rembold expects they’ll be able to deal with the volume from golf trip season much easier than that of the summer. And also said the terminal project that will expand this airport by three times is still a ways away.

