Hostess City celebrates first ever ‘Savannah Day’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hostess City celebrated its first ever Savannah Day Sunday. Mayor Van Johnson chose 9/12 because the date represents our area code.

Since it was just voted as Savannah’s official day last week, a lot of people didn’t know about it. But several Savannahians said it’s not just the Southern charm that makes the 912, it’s the culture.

“It has so much history,” said Active Duty Service Member Henry Leutner. “Anything you want to do, you can be interested in anything and you can find it here.”

Leutner just moved here because he’s stationed at Fort Stewart. His friend Bianca said she loves catching a Bananas game and taking in all the attractions.

“The beach, the oak trees, oh my gosh they’re so beautiful. Especially Forsyth, I could walk these streets like everyday,” said Savannah Resident Bianca Borup.

“I have people tell me all the time it just has this feeling, like it’s like a magically feeling and you can’t really explain it,” said Namaste Bartender Jared Wells. “I remember during the middle of COVID, there was nobody in the streets and I would come and walk through Savannah and it was the most enjoyable thing.”

Namaste Savannah has only been open for two years. The restaurant said the community has shown up for them even through the pandemic.

“Doing something like 912 day, that means a lot for the local businesses like me. The mom and pop businesses. You know for next year, we’ll be looking forward to this day saying ‘hey, we’re getting a 912 Day, we can do something special for that,” said Namaste Co-owner Loken Chand.

Mayor Johnson said this was a day to relish in and appreciate what we have here in Savannah.

“Whether you know it as the 9-1-duece or the 912 it’s all Savannah and we love Savannah.”

