Julian Lewis’ family to march for justice

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, the son of the late Julian Lewis along with civil rights activists announced a march for justice in Lewis’ honor.

Lewis was shot and killed after a police chase in August of last year in Sylvania. Georgia State Trooper Jacob Thompson said he was trying to stop Lewis for a broken tail light and Lewis would not stop.

Thompson was fired by GSP and arrested by the GBI, but in June, a grand jury did not indict Thompson for the shooting. Brook Bacon, Lewis’ son, will lead a 60 mile march from Sylvania to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Savannah to demand Federal intervention in the case.

Bacon says they are demanding accountability for the death of his father.

“We seek equality just like every other person, every other member of our community, we are no different, we deserve that, and we were not granted that. Not in this case and not in many other cases, and so we march for my father, and for all those who have been served injustice,” Bacon said.

Attorney Francys Johnson says the 63 mile march will be one of the longest in Georgia’s history. It is set to begin on Thursday in Sylvania.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

