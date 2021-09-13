Sky Cams
MONDAY | Cool morning, warm afternoon!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are pretty comfortable this morning. Plan on mid to upper 60s away from the beach out the door in the Savannah Metro this morning. Further inland, low to mid-60s will be a more common rain in temperatures through 7:30 a.m.

It’s a dry start and remains dry through the morning commute.

Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the low and mid-80s around noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s between 2 and 4 p.m. The forecast remains dry through the afternoon.

Winds will be a bit more onshore, but light overall.

Tuesday begins a bit milder than today is, with more 70s on the maps. Temperatures rebound back into the upper 80s to 90 Tuesday afternoon with a chance of spotty rain. Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Wednesday - even some spotty morning rain is possible.

Summer heat, humidity and a daily, scattered, chance of rain rule the forecast late this work-week, into the coming weekend.

We’ll be watching an area of low pressure organize near the Bahamas later this week. It is likely going to stay well to our east and northeast, but could bump up our risk of rip currents, locally.

Have a great day,

Cutter

