Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Pitts, offense held in check in disappointing Falcons debut

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) leaps in the air against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) leaps in the air against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Atlanta first-year coach Arthur Smith and some Falcons newcomers did not enjoy the opening game they hoped for.

First-round draft pick Kyle Pitts made his debut with four catches as the offense was held in check in an ugly 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The poor start to the season for Atlanta’s offense was especially disappointing for the newcomers, including rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield.

Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, had eight targets in his much-anticipated debut. Quarterback Matt Ryan says Pitts “did some good things for the first time.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
Police lights
Police investigating shooting at Suburban Extended Stay on Abercorn St.
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with...
Police investigates double shooting in Glynn Co.

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws behind offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50)...
Super Sub: Bennett 5 TD passes, No. 2 Georgia routs UAB 56-7
Fans return to T.A. Wright Stadium as Savannah State Football tops Livingstone College in their...
Savannah State football wins big in home opener
Savannah State football wins big in home opener
Savannah State football wins big in home opener
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college...
Uiagalelei, No. 6 Clemson dominate FCS Bulldogs 49-3