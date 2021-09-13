Richmond Hill High School head baseball coach resigns, police investigating complaint from school administrator

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill High School’s head baseball coach Scott Strickland has resigned. He also held a teaching position at the school. The district’s superintendent confirmed Monday evening with WTOC, he no longer works for Bryan County Schools.

We do not know the reason for Strickland’s resignation, but Captain Sykes with the Richmond Hill Police Department says they are investigating a complaint from a school administrator. He says the investigation started at the end of last week so a report is still in progress.

This is a developing story and WTOC will continue to provide updates as they become available.

