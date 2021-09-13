Sky Cams
Richmond Hill teacher resigns amid sexual misconduct investigation

(source: WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson and Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill High School teacher and head baseball coach resigned from his job.

According to a newly released incident report from the Richmond Hill Police Department, Scott Strickland is being investigated for sexual misconduct involving juveniles.

The incident report says that on Aug. 27 officers responded to the high school in reference to a sexual misconduct incident involving juveniles.

Laid out in the incident report are four people who came forward about Strickland’s behavior. Two are listed as complaints, one of those being the high school principal, and two are listed as witnesses. But the report doesn’t go into further detail. WTOC also obtained Strickland’s resignation letter.

This is the statement from his letter he sent to the high school. It says, “It is with great sadness that I am resigning from my teaching and coaching position at Richmond Hill High School for personal reasons, effective today September 7, 2021.”

The Bryan County superintendent declined to comment because it’s an “active investigation.”

