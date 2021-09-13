SCAD starts the new school year with in-person learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design will start the new school year on Monday, Sept. 13, welcoming back 11,000 students and the new class of 2025 to the Savannah campus.

Move in started on Friday and by the end of the day Sunday everyone was all settled in. Students at The Hive residence hall told WTOC it was a very organized experience.

SCAD being back in session does have a great social and economic impact on the area. SCAD officials say the university’s economic impact on Savannah is $577 million annually. SCAD students get involved in various volunteer opportunities in the community during the year as well.

Students tell us they’re excited to be back in the classroom Monday.

“I’m very excited. I was worried that we wouldn’t get to do in-person classes and for an art school, it’s really important to be able to do in-person classes. I visited here when I was a little kid and I’ve always loved it here, so, I was really happy to actually get to go to college here,” said Makayla Garmon who is an incoming freshman.

“I wouldn’t want to do art school at my house. There’s a physical aspect that you’re missing if you don’t come here, so, I think it’s really great that we actually get to be in the studios and be hands on. It’s great that I’m starting to, you know, open up socially again. I haven’t gotten to meet new people in a long time,” said Troupe Jones who is an incoming freshman.

Prior to classes starting, all students and staff were required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or at least commit to weekly testing to help prevent possible COVID-19 outbreaks. SCAD says partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people who don’t get the required testing won’t be allowed on SCAD property or in SCAD transportation.

SCAD officials say the university will have several vaccination sites for the entire SCAD community. They’ll also be providing free on-campus testing at the Oglethorpe House Fridays and Saturdays and Mondays and Tuesdays starting this Friday, Sept. 17. Click here for more information, click here.

