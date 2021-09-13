Sky Cams
SPD working to ID entering auto suspects

Entering Auto suspects.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department detectives are trying to identify two men who were seen entering unlocked vehicles in the 12400 block of Deerfield Road on Aug. 31.

According to SPD, the two men seen in the photo left the area in a dark Dodge Charger occupied by two other unknown individuals.

Anyone with information on this incident or the subjects involved is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 414-9493. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted online at SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org by selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

